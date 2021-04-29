The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale dance to bhangra beats, make first appearance as newly-weds. Watch

April 29, 2021 1:22:55 pm
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on April 26, in the presence of close family and friends. The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars have been dating for a long time, and made their relationship official a few days back. Before the dreamy wedding, the couple also had an engagement, haldi and mehendi ceremony. New photos of the newly-weds have also appeared online.
Given the strict pandemic rules, the guest list was cut to a minimum number. However, Sanket and Sugandha have been sharing glimpses of their celebratory moments on social media. On Wednesday, Sanket posted a video where the bride and groom are seen matching steps to bhangra music.
The video shot during their haldi ceremony has Sugandha don a pink and yellow saree, while Sanket kept it simple in a white kurta pyajama. While posting the video, Sanket wrote, “Jado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda 🕺💥.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sugandha reshared the bhangra video along with a beautiful photo of herself adorned in floral jewelery. She captioned the post, “𝓗𝓪𝓵𝓭𝓲 💛💛💛💛.”
While posting their first picture as man and wife, Sugandha, in her own quirky style had written, “Aur isee ke sath … @drrrsanket “Your Life ,My Rules” 😉❤️❤️,” while the husband seemed excited about her new name. ” Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey ! “Sugandha Mishra Bhosale” 😉❤️❤️❤️🕺💃,” he wrote. Photo of the newly-weds after their wedding have also appeared online in which they are seen posing with some people. Sugandha can be seen in a red ensemble and wearing chooda (traditional bridal bangles).
View this post on Instagram
The couple also posted photos from their engagement and mehendi ceremonies. As Sanket was not around in the mehendi night, he video called his then wife-to be and showered her with virtual kisses.
Checkout all photos and videos from Sugandha and Sanket’s pre-wedding festivities:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
While announcing their marriage date, Sanket Bhosale shared a loved-up photo with his lady love on Instagram and wrote, “Found My Sunshine❤️😍,” while she shared how the countdown to their wedding on April 26 has begun.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-