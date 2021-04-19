Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra on lockdown wedding with Sanket Bhosale: ‘I want to wear a 10 kg lehenga even if just 20 people will attend’

Sugandha Mishra revealed she will be wearing an off-white lehenga on her wedding. (Photo: Sugandha Mishra/Instagram)

Sugandha Mishra is all set to tie the knot with her The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sanket Bhosale on April 26, but not everything is smooth and happy for the bride-to-be. The actor, who will get married in private ceremony in Ludhiana, spoke about how she has been shopping for her perfect wedding attire since December.

“I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga,” said Sugandha in an interview with The Times of India.

Sugandha, who would be wearing an off-white lehenga on her D-Day, said she had written a song that she wanted to sing and perform at her sangeet but Covid-19 induced lockdown didn’t let that plan materialise.

“I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis (laughs). I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Everyday I get a shocker,” she revealed.

Sugandha and Sanket announced their engagement on April 17. On Sunday, Sugandha announced their wedding date while thanking fans for their love: “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. 26.4.2021.” Sanket also shared a host of photos from what seems like a pre-wedding shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.”