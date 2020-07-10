Here’s when The Kapil Sharma Show and India’s Best Dancer will resume shoot

File photo of the Good Newwz team on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR handout) File photo of the Good Newwz team on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR handout)

While fiction shows are working relentlessly to churn fresh content for the audience, reality series were yet to go on floors. As per latest updates, Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancers and The Kapil Sharma will resume shoot from July 13 and 21, respectively.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the channel and production houses were working on the logistics for resuming work on reality shows. With no audience on sets for now, the team has been working on alternative measures to have the same kind of energy during shoot.

“Sonu Sood will be the first guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. Talks have been on with him for a long time, and Kapil personally has been in touch with Sood. He readily agreed, and even assured that he would be available as and when they would need him to shoot. The team has also spoken to Manoj Bajpayee to grace the show in the coming days,” added the source.

The Simmba actor has been in the news for sending stranded migrants back to their home states. The episode will focus on his philanthropy and also include the usual fun moments.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show also has Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh in the cast. Candid interaction with the studio audience has always been an important part of the show. The makers have, however, assured that they would make up for the same.

India’s Best Dancer will air its grand premiere episode this weekend, that was shot before work was stalled because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It will follow up with new episodes from next weekend. As of now, the team hasn’t confirmed if there would be any guests joining them for the shoot. The show has Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur as judges while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will host it.

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, India’s Best Dancer producer Ranjeet Thakur had opened up on the challenges of resuming work amid the coronavirus scare. He shared how he would have to trim down people on his set from 450-500 on a usual day to about a handful. The producer also opened up on how he has planned out duties for the team dividing them into different zones.

“We have divided our floor into zones, and no one would be allowed to step into another zone. In the PCR (Production Control Room), we have made arrangements that one would have their systems at a six-feet distance from each other. Even on the stage and backstage, we have divided work according to zones. This would also mean that people will have to multi-task. Like the cameraman will also deal with the cabling job, the director will have to also handle switching, and the prop person will check on the entire setting. The artistes would also have to mike themselves up now. With less people around, and following social distancing, we have come up with all these permutations and combinations to resume work smoothly,” shared Thakur.

India’s Best Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show air on Sony TV on weekends.

