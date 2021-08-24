The Kapil Sharma show: Shatrughan Sinha calls Dharmendra ‘naughty’, says he was always in the know about heroines

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will appear as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show. In the new promo, we get to see Shatrughan teasing Dharmendra, and called him ‘naughty’ as well.

The promo begins with Kapil asking, “Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha (Who had all the information about which heroine was doing which film)?” Shatrughan points at Dharmendra and says, “Bada naughty hai (He is very naughty).”

He adds, “Darasal jitna respect inhone earn kiya hai, tamaam harkaton ke bawajood, achche achhon ne nahi kiya hai (The respect he has earned, despite all his actions, even the best in the business have not).”

The Kapil Sharma show returned with a new season, which was inaugurated by Bhuj: The Pride Of India cast, and the second episode saw Akshay Kumar and the BellBottom cast.

The familiar faces on Kapil Sharma’s show includes Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar. Archana Puran Singh and Sumona Chakravarti, are back in the new season.

Dharmendra has his plate full. He will be seen in Anil Sharma’s Apne 2, where he will star alongside Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. He will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is Karan Johar’s return to the director’s seat after five years. The film will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, in the lead roles as well. Shatrughan Sinha was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.