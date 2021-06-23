scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show’s return, Krushna Abhishek says ‘can’t wait’

Krushna Abhishek plays Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. The team is said to resume shoot by next month.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 23, 2021 5:54:45 pm
krushna abhishekKrushna Abhishek posing with Tiger Shroff in his Jackie Shroff look and dancing with Kashmera Shah on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Krushna/Instagram, PR)

Just like its many fans, Krushna Abhishek seems to be awaiting the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show. After sharing photos from a ‘creative meeting’ with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda, the actor has now posted throwback videos from the show. He also added that he ‘can’t wait for the show to come back’.

On Monday, Krushna had shared a clip from the Sony TV show where Jackie Shroff was a guest. In the video, the Bollywood star is seen summoning Krushna on stage and asking him to imitate him. Today, the comedian posted the performance on Instagram and called it ‘Crazy crazy’. He also added that Dada (Shroff) loves him a lot and hence he wasn’t nervous performing.

“Crazy crazy this was the actual act 🤪 as I know dada loves me too so was not that nervous performing 😬 can’t wait for the show to come back thx for all ur love always ❤,” wrote Krushna Abhishek.

 

In the previous video, the actor had showered praises on Jackie Shroff and wrote that he has been trying to act like him since his college days. He posted, “One of the best human being❤ in our industry hv always loved dada in all his films what a personality and what performances hv seen him worked with him n hv been trying to act like him since I was in college 🙂 love u jaggu dada.”

Also Read |The Kapil Sharma Show likely to begin next month: Krushna, Kiku and Bharti hold creative meeting
The Kapil Sharma Show took a break earlier this year for creative reasons, and also because Kapil wanted to spend time with his newborn son. While makers had earlier planned to resume shoot in May, owing to the Covid-19 second wave, shoots were restricted in Mumbai. With things opening up in the city, sources suggest that the popular comedy show should also go on floors by July first week.

