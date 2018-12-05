Kapil Sharma begins shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, see first photo from the sets

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The first photo from the sets has been released by the makers and going by the look of it, the show seems to be getting bigger. Also, if reports are to be believed, the first guest who is expected to grace Kapil’s show is none other than Salman Khan. Dabangg Khan is expected to be accompanied by his family members on the first episode.

In the photo, we see the words, “Sharma Bandhu Salah Centre” written in Hindi. The board has left us curious about the plot of the show. Kapil will be accompanied by Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. The new entrant in Kapil’s crazy family is comedian Krushna Abhishek who was earlier said to be his arch-rival.

The trailer of the show was released by Sony TV last month in November. It was received well by the fans of the comedian and left them waiting for the comedy show which once topped the TRP chart and also ruled the heart of Indian TV audience. The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show was scheduled for Diwali but it was rescheduled owing to Kapil’s impending wedding with his long-term girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar.

While confirming the comeback of The Kapil Sharma Show, the channel also issued an official statement that read, “Yes, Kapil Sharma is coming home to Sony Entertainment Television with his highly successful weekend comedy show ‘the Kapil Sharma show’. We are delighted and looking forward to again collaborate with Kapil and his absolutely talented creative team and actors.”

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up in 2017 after Kapil had a fight with Sunil Grover. Sunil used to play multiple characters on the show, the most popular ones being Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Now, if the audience will accept the revamped version of The Kapil Sharma Show or not will be known only by next year.