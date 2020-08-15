Salim-Sulaiman reveal how they composed Chak De India on Kapil Sharma’s show

The episode featuring Salim and Sulaiman Merchant will air on Saturday. (Photo: PR)

The Kapil Sharma Show celebrates Independence Day today with popular singer-composer duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. The duo shared some lesser known facts and anecdotes from their career.

Salim-Sulaiman on creating music for Chak De! India

While talking about patriotism, the conversation steered towards Chak De! India. The composer duo shared that from the moment they read the script, they realised it needed an impactful song. However, all their songs did not fit the bill, and Salim almost lost his confidence. However, his elder brother told him that ‘koshish karte hai, kuch karte hai’- and that’s how the song “Kuch Kariye” came to life, and the rest is history!

When Salim and Sulaiman Merchant took a break from each other

hen Kapil Sharma quizzed them about their strong bond and brotherhood, the Merchant brothers shared a secret. Salim stated that they got into a fight as kids over a silly reason. The incident led to a fight after which, the two did not speak to each other for almost five years. Sulaiman added that since then, they have always been together.

Why Salim Merchant doesn’t want to act

Given his good looks, Kapil quizzed Salim why he has never acted on screen. The singer-composer stated that when he saw a few music composers delving into acting, he decided to stick to his profession.

People mistook Sulaiman Merchant for Imran Khan

In a candid moment, Kapil Sharma told Sulaiman that his face is quite similar to Imran Khan. To this, the musician said that once while he was traveling, people actually mistook him for the cricketer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd