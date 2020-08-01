The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Sonu Sood to be the first guest as new episodes begin

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with new episodes after a break of almost four months The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with new episodes after a break of almost four months

After almost four months of repeat telecasts, The Kapil Sharma Show is set to air fresh episodes. And joining the comedy show as the first guest is the ‘man of the hour’ Sonu Sood. The Simmba actor spoke about being called the ‘messiah of migrant workers’ and what inspired him to launch ‘Pravasi Rojgar’, an app that helps migrant workers in finding a job. The weekend episodes started on a celebratory note as the cast and crew along with a few guests from an NGO celebrated Sonu Sood’s birthday on the sets.

Sonu Sood on becoming messiah for many

Talking about his mission to send thousands home, Sonu Sood shared that while he was reuniting families, he was away from his wife and children for months. Given the uncertain situation, and him traveling around, he had been staying in a separate flat to keep his family safe.

Sonu Sood caught in a candid moment with Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) Sonu Sood caught in a candid moment with Sapna (Krushna Abhishek)

Sonu talks about the inspiration behind Pravasi Rojgar

Sonu shared that when he interacted with the migrant workers and asked them whether they plan to come back to Mumbai, they said that it depended on employment opportunities. Being from an engineering background, Sood started working on the platform along with his team. He shared that it took them a couple of months to prepare the app and now more than one lakh people can gain help from the same.

Sonu Sood wrote dialogues for Dabangg

Sonu Sood took this opportunity to talk about his films and his love for writing dialogues. He revealed that he penned the line ‘Hum Tum Mein Itne Ched Karenge…’ in Dabangg. While brainstorming, him and director Abhinav Kashyap came up with this dialogue together. Sood shared that once he was traveling with Salman Khan in a car during the film’s shoot and Khan asked whether he was comfortable given he is so tall. Sood replied saying that “Kanoon ke haath aur Sood Sood ki laat, dono bohot lambi hai bhaiya.” Khan loved the line so much that he incorporated it in one of Chedi Singh’s scenes.

As the promos suggest, The Kapil Sharma Show will give way to cardboard cutouts instead of live audiences on the show. Keeping up to the current times, Kapil will take the opportunity to invite viewers for a video interaction. He will share that people can reach out to the team through the show’s social media account and be a part of the episodes.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs during weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

