When watching Kapil Sharma’s show cost Virat Kohli Rs 3 lakh: ‘My brother called me…’

A video clip of Virat Kohli is going viral on the internet where the star cricketer is seen opening up about an incident where he said that he once ended up paying a whopping Rs 3 lakh to watch Kapil Sharma’s show. While speaking about this particular incident, Virat also said, ‘When our entire team is free, everyone likes to sit together and watch Kapil Sharma’s show.’

Virat said that while on a tour of Sri Lanka, he was getting bored at the international airport and decided to watch an episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil to pass time. However, there is a twist to the story. Even as Kohli thought that he was watching the entire episode using the airport’s Wi-Fi, he actually used up his phone’s cellular 3G data, which cost him a bomb.

He only realised what has happened when his brother called him up to inform him that his mobile has exceeded the data limit, and has been billed Rs 3 lakh due to internet data usage. The cricketer, however, doesn’t regret the expenditure. He recalled the experience on Kapil’s show.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which was on a hiatus, is expected to return to our screens on August 21. A couple of weeks ago, the show makers and Kapil had given viewers a sneak peek into the show’s return with their first look release. Akshay Kumar and the BellBottom team will be the first guests on the show.

