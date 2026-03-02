Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Nitin Vijay aka NV Sir reveals why he rejected Rs 684 crore job offer, says ‘Our country’s education is second to none’
Nitin Vijay aka NV Sir revealed that he was offered Rs 684 crore, along with a Rs 15 crore salary, by a company to join them. However, he refused the massive offer to continue teaching children online.
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw popular educators Alakh Pandey (Physics Wallah), Nitin Vijay (NV Sir) and Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, gracing the couch. During the conversation, Nitin revealed that he was offered Rs 684 crore, along with a Rs 15 crore salary, by a company to join them. However, he refused the massive offer to continue teaching children online.
Revealing that the proposal was from the same company that had previously extended similar offers to Alakh Pandey and Khan Sir, Nitin said, “I have never revealed this before. It was a massive check of Rs 684 crore. I have the message in my WhatsApp account. They told me, ‘They will transfer Rs 684 crore in my account the next day. Your salary will be Rs 15 crore after that. You will have to head our entire segment.’ It’s a huge amount for anybody.”
Not just Nitin Vijay, even his father was not interested in the offer. Sharing the same, he said, “But my dad said, ‘You love children. Teaching them gives you joy. What did we even bring with us in this world? We already have more than we can spend.’”
Nitin also asked investors across the country to invest in the education sector and said, “I would like to tell all the investors, invest as much money as you can in the country. Our country’s education is second to none and there is no greater act of selfless service than this.”
During the episode, Khan Sir also revealed that he received a similar offer from the same person. Kapil asked him about reports that someone had offered him Rs 107 crore to join the company and that he rejected it. Talking about the same, he said, “When we were students, it was a dream to travel to different places to study like Kota. But it was beyond our means. We couldn’t afford expensive coaching that charged Rs 1 lakh just to see a teacher’s face because there was no online teaching at that time. When I finally got the opportunity, I didn’t forget those days. I didn’t forget the blisters on my feet, and I knew that there would be student facing the same struggles. So I decided that when I got a chance, I won’t follow that path. The person who was offering me this much money, his company is no more.”
He added, “Those Rs 107 crore look very small when we see so many of our students fullfil their dreams.”
