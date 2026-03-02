The Great Indian Kapil Show: Nitin Vijay aka NV Sir reveals why he rejected Rs 684 crore job offer, says ‘Our country’s education is second to none’

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw popular educators Alakh Pandey (Physics Wallah), Nitin Vijay (NV Sir) and Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, gracing the couch. During the conversation, Nitin revealed that he was offered Rs 684 crore, along with a Rs 15 crore salary, by a company to join them. However, he refused the massive offer to continue teaching children online.

Revealing that the proposal was from the same company that had previously extended similar offers to Alakh Pandey and Khan Sir, Nitin said, “I have never revealed this before. It was a massive check of Rs 684 crore. I have the message in my WhatsApp account. They told me, ‘They will transfer Rs 684 crore in my account the next day. Your salary will be Rs 15 crore after that. You will have to head our entire segment.’ It’s a huge amount for anybody.”