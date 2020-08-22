The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Mika Singh reveals his secret social media profile

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

On Saturday, singer Mika Singh will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Mika shot the episode with Chahatt Khanna and Shefali Jariwala, who recently starred with him in his music videos.

Mika Singh talks about compositions during lockdown

Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma had a conversation about the lockdown, and what kept them busy. Mika revealed that he wrote, composed and shot three music videos in the last few months. However, released only two.

Mika’s secret social media account

Mika revealed that he has a secret account on social media and whenever someone tries to troll him, he replies with the fake account. However, in one instance, a troller told him to stay quiet as they know it’s him. When he asked them how they knew, the user said that Kapil Sharma had spoken about this in one of his episodes.

Kapil and Archana coax Mika to get married

Kapil Sharma shared that it’s impossible to find a girl for Mika as he keeps rejecting everyone. However, Mika applauded Kapil’s wife Ginny and said that she is a great partner and wife to Kapil.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

