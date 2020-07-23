After placing cutouts on set, Kapil Sharma invites audience to be part of show via video call

The Kapil Sharma Show will air new episodes from August. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram) The Kapil Sharma Show will air new episodes from August. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to air new episodes from next month. The team recently resumed shoot amid restrictions and guidelines. To safeguard the team, the live audience will not be part of the series. Kapil Sharma had recently shared a photo that showed cutouts of people placed in front of the stage to give the feel of an audience. And on Thursday, Kapil posted a video inviting fans to be a part of the show through video calls.

In the post shared on Instagram, Kapil asked his followers to upload a video giving their brief introduction and tagging the show’s page. The team would then contact the selected ones, and they can be part of the episode via video call.

Along with the video explaining the process, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Hello friends! We’re coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y’all can be a part of it too from your home through video call! All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home. Lots of love🙏❤️ #StaySafe #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #fun #comedy #laughter #newnormal”

With no one around, we wondered if it was affecting the energies of the actors in any way. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Archana Puran Singh shared, “If I can be honest, I would say no. While having a live audience cheering and laughing adds much more to the performances, the team has been working extra hard to keep up the energy.”

The actor further said that Kapil Sharma told her that it’s all now in her hands to keep the laughter loud on the set. “However, I replied that the kind of acts they are putting up it’s making my job easier. I think since we all have been waiting to laugh wholeheartedly for a long time, being on the set has come as a boon. Every member of the team can be seen in splits while these actors are on stage. It’s all a very positive environment and so much fun on the set.”

Talking about getting back to work, Archana Puran Singh shared that she is managing most of the odd jobs herself as a precaution. “The production house and channel have taken utmost care to provide all kinds of safety measures. I get anxious sometimes and start pulling up people if I see anyone not following the rules. I was surprised that the team appreciated the same and has now asked me to keep a check. I also make sure I do my makeup, costume and hair from home and even drive all the way to the set myself. I can just hope that the only thing infectious on the set remains to be my laughter,” she concluded with a smile.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV.

