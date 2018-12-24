Rohit Shetty on The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil and Krushna are the two best faces on TV

Comedy king Kapil Sharma is all set to grace the small screen. This time, he is making a return to Indian television with his frenemy and comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek.

The pilot of the show will be graced by Simmba’s team. The cast of the film, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, will be seen on the show along with the hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Rohit, who was previously a judge on the show Comedy Circus wherein both Kapil and Krushna were seen together for the first time, was completely overwhelmed to see the comedy champions together once again.

“Kapil and Krushna are the two best faces on TV. There is no one better than them in terms of comic timing,” the Simmba director said.

Recently, Kapil and Krushna were seen together at the former’s wedding celebrations. Krushna had even shared photos from the various functions on his social media handles.

Adding to all the fun will be Simmba himself. We would see Ranveer and Kapil bonding over the former’s red velvet jacket, which the actor would confess has been specially selected by his star wife Deepika Padukone for the occasion.

The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on December 29 at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.