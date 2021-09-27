Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda feud as Karisma Kapoor-Randhir Kapoor come calling

Karisma Kapoor is excited as she is going to feature in The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode as a guest. Accompanying Lolo (as she is fondly called) on the show will be her father Randhir Kapoor. On Sunday evening, Karisma treated her fans to some adorable clicks with her father. Sharing the photos, she tagged him as her “main man.” As soon as Karisma posted the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with love for the two. “Like a daughter like a father,” a comment read, while a fan called Karisma her “dadyy’s twin.” Many of her followers also expressed how they cannot wait for the episode to air on television.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a comment on the post. The actor called Karisma and Randhir as “The loves of my life.”

During the episode, Karisma will also celebrated 26 years of her popular film Jeet, which featured her alongside Salman Khan and Sunny Deol. On Sunday, the actor treated her fans to an Instagram reel in which she performed the iconic steps of “Yaara Oh Yaara” with Kiku Sharda. “Milna humara akhir rang laa hi gaya,” the video was captioned.

Of course, even during this episode, the cast did not miss the chance to mention Govinda. In a promo video of the episode, Kiku is seen turning up as Sunny Deol of Jeet and Krushna Abhishek as Dharmendra. Krushna tells Karisma that he watched Raja Babu recently. On his dialogue, Kiku promptly said, “But the real Raja Babu is not looking at him” referring to the ongoing feud between Krushna and his uncle Govinda.

Earlier this month, Krushna gave a miss to the episode that featured Govinda and his wife. Recently, he expressed that he wants to mend his relationship with Govinda and his family. However, things continued to be sour between the two.

Meanwhile, Karisma and Randhir’s episode will air on the upcoming weekend. The father-daughter duo are appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show after mother-daughter duo of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

During the episode, Neetu Kapoor discussed the ‘fake arrogance’ that the Kapoors are said to have. “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance). Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside),” she said in response to Kapil’s question. Even Riddhima spilled some beans on the show.

She said her daughter Samara wanted to leak Ranbir’s number in her school. “My daughter wanted to become a captain in the school. She asked me, ‘Should I leak Ranbir’s number to girls? I will get votes,” she revealed.

The Kapil Sharma Show also hosted Virendra Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif in their recent episode. The show airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.