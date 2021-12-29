Kapil Sharma asks Guru Randhawa if Dance Meri Rani was an excuse to hang out with Nora Fatehi. Watch video

The Kapil Sharma Show will host singer Guru Randhawa and actor Nora Fatehi this weekend. The two will promote their new single “Dance Meri Rani” on the comedy show. A promo shared by Sony TV shows the two guests having fun with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other cast members.

Sony TV shared the promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, “@gururandhawa aur @norafatehi lekar aayenge #DanceMeriRani aur @kapilsharma ke ghar ke atrangi kirdaar karenge unki khaas mehmaanawaazi! ♥ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shanivaar raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

In the video, Kapil Sharma points out that Guru Randhawa’s last single was titled “Naach Meri Rani”, and the new one is called “Dance Meri Rani”. Both the music videos featured Nora Fatehi. He then asks the singer if he is making these songs to just hang out with Nora, which leaves them in splits.

On Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the team of RRR will be seen on the show. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt will grace the episode. The promos of the episode look quite hilarious. RRR is scheduled to release on January 7.