Kapil Sharma Show first look: Kapil confirms return with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda. See photos

The Kapil Sharma Show's 'new beginning' to have Kapil along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

The Kapil Sharma Show fans have a lot to cheer for as Kapil took to Instagram to confirm the return of his show soon. Sharing photos from what looks like the set of the revamped show, the comedian posed with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar.

While sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces 😜 🤩 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.” While Kapil stopped short of naming a date as he posed with other members of his cast, speculation suggests that it might be in late August.

The Kapil Sharma Show took a break earlier this year for creative reasons and also as Kapil wanted to spend time with his newborn son. While makers had earlier planned to resume shoot in May, the devastating second wave of Covid-19 put paid to that. With things opening up in the city, there were reports that the show will soon be again on air.

He had tweeted in March that he is looking for fresh talent for his show. “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment,” Kapil had written. The actor-comedian is also a part of Netflix show whose details are being kept under wraps.

Kapil and wife Ginni welcomed son, Trishaan earlier this year. They are also parents to daughter Anayra.