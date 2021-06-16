scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Kapil Sharma Show likely to begin next month: Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh hold creative meeting

Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda got together for a brainstorming session as the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to resume soon.

Mumbai
June 16, 2021
The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV.

Fans have been awaiting the return of The Kapil Sharma Show since it went on a break a few months back. While the show was supposed to begin its shoot in May, the coronavirus-induced lockdown put everything on hold. However, now, as a happy surprise, Krushna Abhishek hinted at the team getting together for a creative meeting. The actor though deleted the post in a few minutes, Bharti Singh shared it on her Instagram story.

Krushna Abhishek can be seen with Bharti and Kiku Sharda in the photo. Krushna wrote, “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda.”

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers haven’t yet fixed a date but it should happen next month. They are also awaiting the SOP by the government on shoots in Mumbai, before they start on their plans. “The team has always met for multiple brainstorming sessions. Now that the city has unlocked, Bharti, Krushna and Kiku got together to plan for the upcoming episodes,” added the source.

Also Read |The Kapil Sharma Show to return in May, confirms Krushna Abhishek
The Kapil Sharma Show decided to take a break as Kapil went on a paternity break. The team had also been planning to revamp the format for a long time and taking the break as an opportunity, has now included some new elements in the show. Kapil had even invited new talent to his show recently.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, while Krushna Abhishek plays Sapna, the masseuse, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda play an eccentric couple.

