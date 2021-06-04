The Kapil Sharma Show actors Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale give an ROFL view into their life after marriage. Watch

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who tied the knot in April, have been giving a glimpse of their married life. From their quirky romance to dealing with in-laws, the couple keeps sharing hilarious videos on their social media page.

Here’s a look at Sugandha and Sanket’s ‘post-wedding’ life together:

When you marry your best friend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

A respectful relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐫.𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 (@drrrsanket)

Lockdown travel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

The wedding photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐫.𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 (@drrrsanket)

True love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

Honeymooning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐫.𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 (@drrrsanket)

After meeting each other for work a few years back, Sugandha and Sanket became friends. Interestingly, they started dating only after rumours about their relationship began in the media. In an interview, Sugadha shared that their families told them that they will have no issues if they choose to be together and that kickstarted their journey together. While they were set to get married in 2020, The Kapil Sharma Show actors pushed it due to the pandemic. And when the date of their marriage finally came, with Covid-19 cases rising, they chose to tie the knot with only close family and friends around.

While announcing their marriage date earlier this year, Sanket Bhosale posted a loved-up photo with his lady love on Instagram and wrote, “Found My Sunshine❤️😍,” while Sugandha Mishra shared how the countdown to their wedding on April 26 has begun.