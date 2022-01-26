Kapil Sharma lists net worth of Shark Tanks’ ‘sharks’, but Lenskart founder is unhappy: ‘Ham langot pehen ke…’

The seven ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India will visit The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. A new promo for the episode showed the comedian and his cohorts having a great time with the investors, who fielded personal and professional questions in good spirit.

The promo opens with Kapil listing the credentials of the ‘sharks’, including their estimated net worth. After it is mentioned that he kept the net worth pf Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal on the low side, the comedian said, “Ye aapko kam lag rahi hai, hum langot pehen ke Himachal chale jayein?”

He then turned to Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. He said in Hindi, “Vineeta, your husband is a co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics too. If he comes home one night with a lipstick stain on his shirt, do you suspect him of cheating or do you wonder if he’s just been testing products?”

Vineeta laughed and said, “I’d be angrier because Sugar’s lipsticks are transfer-proof, so whoever he was with was probably using a rival brand’s products.” Kapil, taken aback for a split-second, replied, “Okay, so you’ll be angry at the brand!”

Later, Kiku Sharda arrived as his lawyer Damodar Jethmalani character, and tried to return a Lenskart voucher worth Rs 2000 to Peyush Bansal. He said, “Mere paas Lenskart ka Rs 2000 ka voucher hai. Chakkar yeh hai ke aankhein hai meri teen. Voucher ka kya karunga, Rs 2000 de do na yaar (I have a Lenskart voucher for Rs 2000, but the problem is that I have three eyes. What will I do with the voucher, can you just give me Rs 2000 in cash, instead)?”

Shark Tank India is a spinoff of the original American reality show, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2009. On the show, entrepreneurs pitch ideas to the ‘sharks’, who must weigh the pros and cons of investing in the businesses. If the contestant’s pitch is successful, they walk away with the money they need, if it isn’t, they leave empty-handed.

Kapil is awaiting the release of his debut standup special. Titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, the special will be released on Netflix on Friday.