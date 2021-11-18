Kapil Sharma shares video from wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday celebration: ‘My friend, my love, my wife…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated his wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday with many cakes. He took to Instagram and shared a video of cupcakes that spelt out Ginni’s name, as well as a cake that had a happy birthday wish embossed on it. A tune of happy birthday played in the background as well.

Kapil captioned his video, “Happy birthday, my friend, my love, my wife.” The video was instantly picked up by his fan clubs, who shared it on their accounts, flooding the comment section with hearts and love.

Kapil and Ginni married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar, which was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day. A year later, on December 10, 2019, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Anayra. They also have a son together, Trishaan.

Currently, Kapil is hosting the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been a raging success among the audience ever since it went on air on Colors with the title Comedy Night With Kapil. Recently, the comedian shared the story behind the inception of his show. He talked about the difficult phase of his life when he had to shut down the show that made him popular among the masses.