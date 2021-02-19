Kapil Sharma gives a peek into his paternity break, shares selfie with daughter Anayra. See photo

On Friday, Kapil Sharma shared a lovely selfie with daughter Anayra. The happy picture has the father-daughter duo smiling and waving to the camera. Kapil captioned the post, “Good morning everyone 🌞😍.”

The post immediately got his friends and colleagues reacting. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, “Arre arre… Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra 🌻🌻🌻,” while Jay Bhanushali seemed super impressed with the picture. Actors Kashmera Shah and Arjun Bijlani also called the little bundle of joy ‘adorable’, while Bharti Singh posted number of smileys showering love on her ‘bacchhiiii’

Others like Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Delnaaz Irani, Mahhi Vij, Neha Kakkar and Saina Nehwal also replied to Kapil Sharma, complimenting the cute photo. Most even pointed out Anayra’s close resemblance to her mother Ginni.

Kapil Sharma is married to Ginni Chatrath, and welcomed their first born Anayra in 2019. The couple was blessed with a baby boy earlier this month.

Announcing the arrival of his younger child, the comedy star had tweeted, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

Apart from personal reasons, the actor-comedian was also in news recently for some professional updates. While on one hand, Kapil Sharma announced his collaboration with Netflix, his Sony TV series The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a short break. There were also reports of him reconciling with Sunil Grover, after Salman Khan intervened to call a truce between them. However, sources have confirmed to indianexpress.com that Grover is not heading back.

The Kapil Sharma Show, as a goodbye treat to fans, also plans to air a grand finale episode soon. Once Kapil Sharma is back from his paternity leave, the team would get back together to chalk the special episode.