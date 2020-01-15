Kapil Sharma introduces daughter Anayra to the world, see photos

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with daughter Anayra on December 11, 2019. Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with daughter Anayra on December 11, 2019.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. Now, Kapil has shared photos of his daughter Anayra on social media.

Sharing the photos, the actor-comedian wrote, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude”

Kapil Sharma had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can’t wait to spend more time with my little doll.”

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 12, 2018. The actor-comedian also hosted a few wedding receptions.

