Kapil Sharma introduces daughter Anayra to the world, see photos

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019. Now, Kapil has shared photos of his daughter Anayra on social media.
Sharing the photos, the actor-comedian wrote, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude”
Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” ❤️ 🙏 #gratitude pic.twitter.com/2z1dNco7Iz
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 15, 2020
Kapil Sharma had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can’t wait to spend more time with my little doll.”
Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 12, 2018. The actor-comedian also hosted a few wedding receptions.
