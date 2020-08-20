Kapil Sharma shares photo of daughter Anayra, thanks god ‘for this beautiful gift’

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra was born last year in December. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his eight-month-old daughter Anayra Sharma. In the photo, the little one looks adorable as she stares into the mobile phone even as her father Kapil clicks a selfie.

““For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” Thank u god for this beautiful gift 😍 #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest 🤗 #gratitude,” the comedian captioned the photo.

The photo received a lot of love from Kapil Sharma’s friends in the film and television industry. Some even compared Anayra with her mother Ginni Chatrath. Archana Puran Singh, who works with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show, poked fun at the comedian as she commented, “This is little Ginni❤️ look at her😍 Thank God ma pe gayee hai Kapil.” Dancer-choreographer Mukti Mohan also commented on the photo, “Lil’Ginni Bhabhi 😍❤.️”

Krushna Abhishek, Sophie Choudry, Neha Kakkar, Neha Pendse and Suresh Raina among others gushed over the cuteness of Kapil’s daughter.

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a daughter on December 9. Since then, the comedian has shared many photos of Anayra. He introduced her with a beautiful picture which was captioned, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” ❤️ 🙏”

On the work front, Kapil’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd