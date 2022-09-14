Kapil Sharma shares ‘middle class’ version of his show, Anubhav Sinha brings ‘nepotism-free’ actors

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently visited the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show to promote his upcoming production Middle Class Love. While on the show, Anubhav shared that since everyone keeps complaining about how outsiders don’t get a chance in Bollywood, he is presenting “nepotism-free” actors in his new movie. “Vaccine lagi hui hai nepotism ki (They are vaccinated against nepotism),” he said.

Actors Prit Kamani, Kavya Thapar, Eisha Singh were present on the show with Sinha and his wife, director Ratnaa Sinha.

Anubhav shared another incident on the show where he was recognised for appearing on Kapil’s show. He shared that he was once at the Delhi airport late at night when a kid was playing around him. The kid gave him a knowing look. The Anek director thought to himself that the kid must have recognised him. A few minutes later, his parents came up to Sinha and asked him what he does for a living and when the director asked why they were asking him, the parents said, “Bachcha keh raha isne aapko Kapil Sharma ke show pe dekha hai (The kid is saying he has seen you on Kapil Sharma’s show).”

Anubhav and Kapil laughed at this anecdote and the director added, “Meri saari identity yeh hai ki mujhe Kapil Sharma pe dekha hai (My entire identity is that someone has seen me on Kapil’s show).”

Kapil Sharma’s show returned on television last weekend with Akshay Kumar appearing on the first episode to promote his film Cuttputlli.

The new season of Kapil Sharma’s show has seen a few casting changes. Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar are not a part of the cast this season. Indianexpress.com’s Sana Farzeen wrote that the jokes in the new season of the show “didn’t quite land.” “Even with so many people getting in and out of the stage, the interactions failed to bring any big laughs, it’s only when team of Cuttputlli entered the stage that the show gained momentum. Akshay and Kapil’s chemistry was the highlight of the episode as they pulled each other’s leg; the Bollywood star accused Kapil of jinxing his films, even as Kapil teased Akshay about signing Raksha Bandhan after romancing so many women on screen,” she added.