Kapil Sharma shares first photo of son Trishaan, daughter Anayra on Father’s Day

Kapil Sharma has shared the ‘first photo’ with his kids, son Trishaan and daughter Anayra on Father’s Day. The actor-comedian took to social media to do this on ‘public demand’.
Kapil Sharma poated, “पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ ❤️ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration 🙏 #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.” Kapil can be seen twinning with his children in the photo.
Kapil’s son was born on February 1 this year. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath also have a baby girl, Anayra. Kapil Sharma and Ginni tied the knot in 2018.
Welcoming their son, the couple said in a tweet, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”
The comedian-actor has been on a paternity break and The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in February.
