Sunday, June 20, 2021
Latest news

Kapil Sharma shares first photo of son Trishaan, daughter Anayra on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, Kapil Sharma shared the first photo of son Trishaan and daughter Anayra. He said he was sharing the latest photo on ‘public demand’.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
June 20, 2021 9:28:43 pm
kapil sharma first photo with kidsInside Kapil Sharma's Father's day celebration with kids Trishaan and Anayra. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma has shared the ‘first photo’ with his kids, son Trishaan and daughter Anayra on Father’s Day. The actor-comedian took to social media to do this on ‘public demand’.

Kapil Sharma poated, “पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ ❤️ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration 🙏 #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.” Kapil can be seen twinning with his children in the photo.

Kapil’s son was born on February 1 this year. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath also have a baby girl, Anayra. Kapil Sharma and Ginni tied the knot in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Welcoming their son, the couple said in a tweet, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

Also read |Father’s Day 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor share wishes

The comedian-actor has been on a paternity break and The Kapil Sharma Show went off air in February.

