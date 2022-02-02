Kapil Sharma shares family portrait featuring wife Ginni, daughter Anayra and son Trishaan on his 1st birthday

Kapil Sharma recently celebrated the first birthday of his son Trishaan and on Wednesday, the actor-comedian took to his social media to share some family photos they clicked on the occasion. His post features a few photos of his son Trishaan posing in different outfits. Kapil’s daughter Anayra, his wife Ginni, and his mother also feature in the photos.

The caption read, “Title:- first bday, Lead actor :- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa 🤩, First photo shoot of #trishaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Archana Puran Singh commented, “Manyyyyyyy happy returns of the day Trishaan❤️❤️❤️ Lots of love and blessings for a long and beautiful, happy and healthy life.”

On Tuesday, Kapil took to his Instagram to share a photo of his son and wished him a very happy birthday. He shared in the caption, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings 🙏 happy bday my son ❤️ thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful 😘 god bless 😇 #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan ❤️❤️❤️.”

Trishaan enjoyed a jungle themed cake on his first birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Confections byRushina Mehrotra (@daffodils.creations)

Kapil was recently seen his first Netflix special titled I’m Not Done Yet. He appears on his Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show where he recently hosted the team of Gehraiyaan. Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi attended the show to promote their film. In one of the promos of the upcoming episode, Kapil can be seen singing ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ with Deepika.

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed his daughter Anayra in 2019. His son Trishaan was born in 2020.