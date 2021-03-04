Kapil Sharma shares daughter Anayra’s adorable dance video, calls her ‘a little rockstar’

Kapil Sharma has shared an adorable video of his daughter Anayra as she moves to the beats of Jingle Bell. The host of Kapil Sharma Show — who is on a paternity leave as he welcomed his second baby with wife Ginni Chatrath last month — was a proud daddy and called his daughter ‘a little rockstar’. Kapil also tagged rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh whose rendition of Jingle Bell that Anayra seems to have taken a fancy to.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their son in February. He has taken time off his show to spend time with his family. The show is expected to return after a break in a refurbished format. he had shared a photo with Anayra earlier as well, giving his fans a reason to cheer.

Kapil Sharma shared a video of his ‘rockstar’ daughter dancing on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram Story) Kapil Sharma shared a video of his ‘rockstar’ daughter dancing on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram Story)

Kapil might be on a break from the small screen, but he is all set to make his digital debut with a Netflix special.

The streaming giant announced their new slate for 2021 and Kapil’s name has been featured on the list of artistes who will be seen delivering content this year. It is not clear what Kapil will be doing but there are speculations that he will either headline a comedy series or host a chat show. The show will premiere on the streaming platform later this year.

Earlier, talking about his association with Netflix, Kapil had said in an interview, “2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (laughs). I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.” Earlier this week, Kapil had also shared on his social media that he is doing something special with Netflix.