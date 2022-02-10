scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Kapil Sharma shares adorable photos with daughter Anayra: 'The cutest pout I have seen'

Kapil Sharma on Thursday shared cute selfies with daughter Anayra as they pouted and smiled for the camera.

Mumbai
February 10, 2022
Kapil Sharma shared new photos with daughter Anayra on Instagram.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is currently basking at the success of his first Netflix outing, I’m Not Done Yet. On the personal front, he recently celebrated the first birthday of his son Trishaan. On Thursday, Kapil gave a glimpse of his cute moments with daughter Anayra. He posted a few photos with the little one as they pouted and made faces for the camera. “The cutest pout I have ever seen #anayra,” he captioned the post.

In the photos, Kapil Sharma is dressed in a sweatshirt and has his cap and headphones on. He carries his baby girl Anayra as the two pose for selfies. The two-year-old looks cute in her tee and jeans and a unicorn hair clip. While the first two photos have them pouting, in the last one the father-daughter duo smile at the camera.

The post instantly received love from Kapil Sharma’s friends and fans. His co-stars Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh posted heart emojis on the photos. Actor Mahhi Vij wrote, “My Shona baby,” while Ridhima Kapoor added, “So cute”. Bipasha Basu, who recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show also replied on the post, along with Yuvika Chaudhary, Himanshu Soni, Chahat Khanna among others.

Also Read |Kapil Sharma refutes rumours of rift with Akshay Kumar, says it was a ‘miscommunication’: ‘He is my big bro’

Kapil got married to Ginni in 2018 and welcomed his daughter Anayra in 2019. His son Trishaan was born in 2020. Time and again, he has been teased for having both his kids during the two lockdowns.  Recently Deepika Padukone, who was on his show to promote her film Gehraiyaan, teased him about moving on from having a crush on her to making a family with his wife.

When Deepika told Kapil, “Sir toh kab ke aage badh liye”, he replied, “Aap log toh lockdown mein itni saari filmein bana rahe the, main toh bilkul free tha, isliye humne bhi woh produce kar liya jo hum kar sakte the (You people were making films during the lockdown. But I was free. So, I produced what I could).”

