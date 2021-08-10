scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Kapil Sharma shares a glimpse of the new The Kapil Sharma Show set, see photos

The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Sony TV on August 21.

August 10, 2021 8:03:20 pm
Comedian, actor and popular host Kapil Sharma on Tuesday evening shared photos of the new set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil captioned the post, “How’s the new set friends? #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #newseason #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial #comedy #fun #masti #tv #television #tvshow #happiness #familytime #blessings #gratitude.”

 

Fans quickly responded with hearts and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Not too long ago, Kapil Sharma had shared a photo of himself and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Akshay was on the sets of the show to promote his upcoming period thriller Bellbottom. In the picture, Akshay could be seen making a go for Kapil’s feet. The post’s caption suggested that Khiladi Kumar was taking Kapil’s blessings ahead of Bellbottom’s theatrical release. Akshay had responded to Kapil’s post with a hilarious response of his own, which stated that he was searching for Kapil’s brain in his knees.

The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Sony TV on August 21.

