Kapil Sharma asks Shaan, Sonu Nigam to sing after inhaling helium gas, watch hilarious video

This weekend, comedian Kapil Sharma will host some popular names from the Indian music industry on his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Singers Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Talat Aziz and others will share some interesting anecdotes, and have fun with the show’s cast members.

In a recent promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Kapil is seen giving some balloons to all the singers. He asks them to inhale the helium gas from the balloon and then sing their popular songs. It starts with Shaan singing “Chaand Sifaarish” in a childlike voice, followed by Hariharan crooning “Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale” and Sonu Nigam singing “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin”. The activity leaves everyone in splits, and Kapil jokes, “Ye soch rahe honge bade bade singers se ye karva rahe hain, sharam nahi aati (They must be thinking what are we doing with such big singers)”.

Ahaa! Kya behtareen awaaz aati hai helium gas se! 😂♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/sRoH5eaRvE — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 21, 2021

During the episode, Archana Puran Singh will tell Sonu Nigam, “You are so effortless in front of the camera. Why don’t you act?” To this, the singer sarcastically replied, “Mera Jaani Dushman ka experience itna acha raha hai ki maine socha yahin se namaste kar leta hun (I have had such a great experience during Jaani Dushman that I thought let’s just not try further.)”

. @KapilSharmaK9 ke ghar aa rahe hain sangeet ki duniya ke aise dhurandhar, jinke aane se bas thahaake hi honge hasi ke manch par! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/MYCk1gDYoz — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 20, 2021

Kiku Sharda will also indulge in a fun banter with Sonu Nigam. Going by the promo, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show looks like a lot of fun. This weekend, Sonakshi Sinha will also appear as a guest on the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.