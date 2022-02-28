Kapil Sharma asks Shaan about releasing music on his YouTube channel: ‘Jab dusron ke dukaan mere liye band ho gaye tab’

Sony TV on Monday released a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring two sets of guests. While Kapil interacts with Ravi Kishan and other Bhojpuri actors in the first part of the promo, the second part features singers Shaan, KK and Palash Sen.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

At one point, Kapil is heard asking Shaan when did he realise that instead of waiting for singing opportunities to come his way, he should release songs on his YouTube channel. Kapil asked, “Kab aapko ye realise hua ki kisi dusre ke dukaan pe bechne se acha apni dukaan khol lo?” (When did you realise that instead of selling sweets at someone else’s shop, it is better to open your own?). Hearing the question, Shaan couldn’t hold back a laugh as he dryly responded, “Jab dusron ke dukaan mere liye band ho gaye tab” (When people had no place left for me in their shops). Shaan’s witty response prompted laughter from both Kapil and KK.

Iss weekend comedy ki aayegi baadh; @singer_shaan @K_K_Pal aur @docpalash ke sang Bhojpuri sitaare lekar aa rahe hain apni mitti ka rang! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/Yl7pY48WEq — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 28, 2022

Towards the end of the clip, Kapil Sharma is seen performing with Palash Sen, Shaan and KK on “Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar,” much to the audience’s delight.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.