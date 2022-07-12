scorecardresearch
Kapil Sharma’s selfies with Canada police go viral, fan asks ‘why so nervous?’

The photos of Kapil Sharma with Canada police, which were originally shared by the comedian himself a few days ago, have caught attention of his fans recently.

Updated: July 12, 2022 11:17:34 am
kapil sharma canada police selfieKapil Sharma has been performing live shows in Canada. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been performing live shows in Canada, recently clicked selfies with the police officers in the country. The photos, which were originally shared by the comedian himself a few days ago, caught attention of his fans recently and were shared on social media.

As the pictures went viral, Kapil’s fans asked him why he looks so worried. In the photos, Kapil stands between two police officers while they click a selfie with him. Wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, he has his hands crossed and a wide smile on his face.

The fans of the comedian joked with him in the comments section about him clicking photos with the police officers. One of them wrote, “Kapil bhai ab to foreigners bhi fan ho gye.. Selfie le rahe hain aapke saath.. Ab to aapko mujhe apne show pe bula lena chahiye.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Another wrote, “Inko koi joke mat sunana Nahin to Pasand Nahin aaya to jail mein Dal denge (Do not tell a joke to them, if they won’t like it, they will put you in jail).” One of them also thought Kapil was a bit nervous while clicking a selfie with the police officers and commented, “Sir itna nervous mat hoiye Kuchh nhi krenge yeh log (Sir, don’t be nervous, they won’t do anything).”

kapil sharma Kapil Sharma had shared the photo on Instagram.

Kapil Sharma is on a Canada-USA tour with his team members. He is accompanied by his show’s cast members Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, among others. He has been sharing updates from his tour on social media. Not only this, he has also been keeping his fans entertained with his funny reels on Instagram.

Besides entertaining his fans with his perfect comic timing, Kapil has also shot for a Nandita Das film. However, there is no update on the film’s release date yet.

