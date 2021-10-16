Kapil Sharma says he hurt his spine, suffered terrible pain: ‘I had to take my show off-air, started feeling helpless’

Kapil Sharma’s wheelchair-bound photo in January this year led to quite a lot of speculation. The fact that his show went off air added more grist to the mill, with many wondering why the promised return of The Kapil Sharma Show was so delayed. While the comedian had said that he had injured his back and eventually returned to our screens in August.

In a new video, Kapil has now opened up on how he had hurt his spine and faced debilitating pain that kept him bed-ridden. “I first suffered pain in 2015 and didn’t have knowledge about this. I was in the US at the time. A doctor gave me an epidural and I got relief from pain, but the problem stayed there,” Kapil says in a video where he is discussing about the doctors who helped him get better.

Holding forth on his back problem, Kapil added, “I suffered this again in January 2021. I had so many plans but I had to stop everything. I had to take my show off-air because of the injury. This pain leads to a change in your behaviour, you start feeling helpless because you can’t get up from bed. And then people start telling you that you will gain weight by lying down all the time. You should start liquid diet. A person is already in pain and someone gives you a salad to eat, your pain is doubled. I have suffered a lot.” He also said that initially he thought his sciatica pain, which started in his leg, was because he used to run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In February this year, he had told a portal, “M good, bus gym me thorra back injury ho gyi, it will b fine in few days, thank you for the concern regards. (I am good. My back got hurt in the gym, but I will be fine in a few days)”.