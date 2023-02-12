Kapil Sharma says he has ‘some international fans’ after a woman clicks selfie with him, see pic

Kapil Sharma is surprised by his own popularity. The actor-comedian on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a picture of a fan clicking a selfie with him. Kapil Sharma, through his trademark humour, bragged a little that he has fans outside India too.

Kapil shared two pictures with his fan–at a location seemingly out of the country– and used the name of his feature film Zwigato as a hashtag. “Come on baby, I have some international fans 😎 #zwigato 😇,” he captioned the pictures.

Kapil Sharma’s friends and colleagues from the industry showered love on the actor in the comments and wrote that him having fans globally shouldn’t be news to him. “You have fans worldwide my brother❤️” actor Mahhi Vij wrote, while Elli AvrRam commented, “Of course you do!”

Kapil starrer Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, follows the life of a former floor manager at a factory (Kapil Sharma), who loses his job during the pandemic. To make ends meet, he turns into a food delivery guy, who struggles with the world of ratings and algorithms.

The Odisha-set film, also starring Shahana Goswami in the lead role as a homemaker, who also helps the family by taking up a job, tells the story of everyday people and their struggles.

Earlier, in an interview, Nandita had explained why she chose comedian Kapil Sharma to play the lead role in this emotional drama, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore.”

Zwigato has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.