scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Kapil Sharma says he has ‘some international fans’ after a woman clicks selfie with him, see pic

Kail Sharma will be next seen in the film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma shared the picture with his fan with a funny caption. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Kapil Sharma says he has ‘some international fans’ after a woman clicks selfie with him, see pic
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kapil Sharma is surprised by his own popularity. The actor-comedian on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a picture of a fan clicking a selfie with him. Kapil Sharma, through his trademark humour, bragged a little that he has fans outside India too.

Kapil shared two pictures with his fan–at a location seemingly out of the country– and used the name of his feature film  Zwigato as a hashtag. “Come on baby, I have some international fans 😎 #zwigato 😇,” he captioned the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

Kapil Sharma’s friends and colleagues from the industry showered love on the actor in the comments and wrote that him having fans globally shouldn’t be news to him. “You have fans worldwide my brother❤️” actor Mahhi Vij wrote, while Elli AvrRam commented, “Of course you do!”

Kapil starrer Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, follows the life of a former floor manager at a factory (Kapil Sharma), who loses his job during the pandemic. To make ends meet, he turns into a food delivery guy, who struggles with the world of ratings and algorithms.

Also Read |Akshay Kumar’s dance video with Nora Fatehi has fans wondering what Twinkle Khanna thinks about their chemistry: ‘Tag karo Twinkle ma’am ko’

The Odisha-set film, also starring Shahana Goswami in the lead role as a homemaker, who also helps the family by taking up a job, tells the story of everyday people and their struggles.

Earlier, in an interview, Nandita had explained why she chose comedian Kapil Sharma to play the lead role in this emotional drama, “The film attempts to make visible what’s hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn’t seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the ‘common man’, despite not being one anymore.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...

Zwigato has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 12:02 IST
Next Story

SC judge to Andhra Pradesh Governor: S Abdul Nazeer was part of Ayodhya, triple talaq cases

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani entry as a bride to kiss with Sidharth Malhotra: Highlights from Sid-Kiara wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close