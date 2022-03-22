Kapil Sharma says Amitabh Bachchan became punctual due to Sudesh Bhosale, Shailendra Singh reveals secret behind Anup Jalota’s youth

The Kapil Sharma Show‘s fans are in for a treat as the talk show is set to host legendary singers Sudesh Bhosale, Anup Jalota and Shailendra Singh in its upcoming episode. Anup, Sudesh and Shailendra will not only sing their popular tracks but also reveal some unknown stories about themselves.

A new teaser of the episode, which was shared on social media, shows host Kapil Sharma complimenting Anup for being fit at the age of 68. He even calls him “extra handsome”. He then asks Anup’s close friend Shailendra to reveal the secret behind his youth. In response, Shailendra says, “Gopiyaan,” pointing at the females sitting in the audience. He says sometimes Anup gets a few ‘gopiyaan’ with him. His comment leaves Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and others in splits.

Kapil also compliments Shailendra Singh for his physique. Kapil tells the “Main Shayar Toh Nahin” singer that he looks like the CEO of some bank. In response, the 69-year-old laughs and says, “A bank that has no money.”

Complimenting Sudesh Bhosale, Kapil Sharma says he is the reason why Amitabh Bachchan learned to be punctual. He says that Big B knew that if he won’t be on time, Sudesh will complete his dubbing and leave. He then asks Sudesh about his most famous track “Jhumma Chumma”, a song from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Hum. Kapil asks if the singer has performed the song in his concerts. In response, Sudesh replies, “In every live show, I tell the audience that I have just sung the song but he took them (kisses) away.” Anup, Shailendra and Kapil are left laughing out loud at Sudesh’s comment.

The episode will air on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, which is being directed by Nandita Das. The comedian-turned-actor is set to play a food delivering partner in the movie.