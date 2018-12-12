Inside Kapil Sharma’s sangeet ceremony

After the mehendi ceremony on Monday, Kapil Sharma and family had a great time at the comedian’s sangeet ceremony on Tuesday.

Advertising

Present at the pre-wedding festivity was Kapil’s family members and his close friends from the television industry including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Sumona Chakravarti, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and others.

Kapil will walk down the aisle with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar.

Several photos and videos from Kapil’s sangeet were shared on social media by the guests where all of them can be seen grooving on Punjabi music.

Advertising

Bharti posted a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she is dancing with comedian Sudesh Lehri. Kapil too was in his elements at the sangeet ceremony.

Today, the Firangi actor will take the wedding vows with Ginni in Jalandhar at The Grand Cabbana resort. Following the wedding, Kapil is expected to host wedding receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai, respectively.

After the wedding, Kapil Sharma will return to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which is expected to go on air by the end of this year.

The shoot of the show has already started and this time apart from Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, Kapil will be joined by Krushna on his show. The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony Entertainment channel.