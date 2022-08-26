scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Kapil Sharma rocks a pink outfit, says ‘real men wear pink’

Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma looks stylish in a pink outfit. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Friday took to Instagram and posted a picture where he was seen breaking stereotypes. In the photo, the comedian is sporting a pink outfit as he posed for the cameras. He also tagged Tamannaah Bhatia in the caption of the image and wrote, “I jus googled it r u reading @tamannaahspeaks.”

Kapil further wrote, “Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink Is A Masculine And Cool Colour For Guys Unknown to many, historically, pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness!28-Mar-2021.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier tweeted a picture of herself in a blush pink outfit. She wrote in the caption, “Missing Melbourne big pink time.”

Fans and friends appreciated Kapil Sharma’s latest photo. Archana Puran Singh commented, “In fact the hot pink you wore for the last episode is my favourite look for you Kapil. I messaged Ginni also since she’s styling you na Please don’t change your stylist now.” Harbhajan Singh compared the comedian’s look to Akshay Kumar as he wrote, “Kya baat hai .. Hero look .. Akshay kumar fail kar ditta ..killer look.”

On the work front, Kapil Sharma will be back with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedy show will begin on September 10 and will be aired on Sony TV. Apart from that, Kapil will also be seen in the film Zwigato, which is written and directed by Nandita Das.

