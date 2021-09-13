Kapil Sharma roasts Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam: ‘Where did you get these jaundice glasses?’

A promo of an upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring the cast of Bhoot Police is here. The 2.5-minute clip has a good deal of ribbing on part of Kapil Sharma, the host. He roasts Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun Kapoor was not present.

For instance, Kapil points towards Saif’s glasses with yellow-tinted lenses and where he gets his jaundice-glasses to guffaws from others and the audience.

Later, he wonders why ghosts are shown laughing. “Is he watching our show?” asks Kapil Sharma. He also took a dig at Yami Gautam, saying he read an interview of the actor where she said that she and her husband Aditya Dhar wanted to take their families along to their honeymoon. “Aapko kisine bataya nahi ki family leke nahi jaate, wahaan pe jaa ke banate hai (Did no one tell you that you don’t take family on your honeymoon, you go to start one)?” he joked.

Saif, in response to what he did during lockdown, said, “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby),” he said.

Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani and written by Sumit Batheja and Pooja Ladha Surti, also stars Javed Jaffrey. It is a horror comedy.

Its official synopsis reads, “Find out what happens when 2 brothers, Vibhooti & Chiraunji Vaidya; both tantriks who have supposedly driven away Bhoots, Djinns, Daayans, Churails & many more.. find themselves on a case which will test every ability that they possess.”

The film has received positive reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “But while it stays in the let’s-make-fun-of-ghosts zone, it really is funny. Especially when Saif is on song, which is quite often: he is having a blast, and makes sure we do, too. Arjun Kapoor fits the part too, as do the girls. What’s truly a saving grace is that nothing gets too dark. And no one takes themselves seriously at all, even if you feel like ruffling Ms Fernandez’s perfect blowout: there’s a ghost in front of her! But it does get too long. At one point a character says, ‘enough of this horror show’. True, true.”