Kapil Sharma roasts Akshay Kumar for increasing age-gap with his leading ladies: From Madhuri Dixit in the 90s to Manushi Chhillar now

Comedian Kapil Sharma took pot-shots at Akshay Kumar for playing romantic hero to female leads much younger than him. Akshay, 54, will be seen opposite 25-year-old Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj. As the actor featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where he got playfully trolled by the comedian. A clip from the episode was shared on Reddit.

Kapil mentioned how Akshay played Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka’s lovers on screen when the comedian was in school. He also said Akshay was romancing Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when Kapil was in college. Mentioning his latest films where he played Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi’s love interests on screen, Kapil said, “Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain (I was born to just interview his heroines).” During the promotions of Atrangi Re, Kapil had taken similar jibes at Akshay for working with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who was around 30 years younger than him.

While some users wondered when the sexist culture in films will change, others held the business responsible. “Nobody has stopped old actresses to star opposite young guys. It’s just that producers feel that it won’t be financially viable. Blame the audience, not the actors,” wrote one as another said, “Actors need pull to bring audiences to theatres. Only those who have it are cast.”

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj focuses on the valour of the warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay plays the titular role, Manushi Chillar will play Sanyogita. Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is scheduled to be released on June 3.