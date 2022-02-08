Kapil Sharma refutes rumours of rift with Akshay Kumar, says it was a ‘miscommunication’: ‘He is my big bro’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is one of the most frequent guests on Kapil Sharma’s Sony TV show. So much so that during one of his recent appearances, the comedian joked that he sometimes feels like he is on Akshay’s show. So when the recent reports emerged that Akshay might not be visiting Kapil’s show to promote Bachchan Pandey, it got noticed. Rumours of their reported rift, however, were short-lived as Kapil clarified the “miscommunication” via his Twitter handle.

Kapil took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 (sic).”

A report in Hindustan Times suggested that a joke hinting towards Akshay’s interview with PM Narendra Modi during the actor’s last visit made it to social media, even though the actor’s team had requested that the joke be cut from the episode. While the joke did not make it to the final episode, it was circulated on social media, which apparently upset the actor’s team.

“It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again,” a source told HT.

However, a source told indianexpress.com that the teams of the two stars were working out the schedule. “The schedule of Bachchan Pandey and the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show is not matching. The team has been working tirelessly to build a bank as Kapil has a prior shoot commitment towards the end of the month. This is the reason they might not be on the show. However, they are still working on the dates,” they said.

Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on March 18.