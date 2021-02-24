Kapil Sharma reveals why he was wheelchair-bound at airport: ‘Got my back injured’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma left his fans worried as he was photographed in a wheelchair at the airport on Monday. While people sent their good wishes for a speedy recovery, The Kapil Sharma Show host shared a health update and said that he will be ‘fine’ soon. “M good, bus gym me thorra back injury ho gyi, it will b fine in few days, thank you for the concern regards. (I am good. My back got hurt in the gym, but I will be fine in a few days)” Kapil told Bollywood Hungama.

The Firangi actor’s fans shared their concerns about his health. One of them wrote on Twitter, “We are all blessing you so that you will be as healthy as before.” Another tweet read, “@KapilSharmaK9 Sir You’re Always in My Thoughts and prayers, ❤ Please Get Well Soon…” He is on a paternity leave at present with The Kapil Sharma Show expected to return with a new season in some time.

The videos from the airport went viral. As he was photographed sitting on a wheelchair, the comedian got upset with the paparazzi. He told one of the photographers to not misbehave and get away from him. This led to a back-and-forth with the paps who refused to delete the video.

On the work front, the 39-year-old actor has taken a break to be with his newborn son. The actor and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with their second child earlier this month. The couple is also parents to one-year-old daughter Anayra. Sharing the news about being blessed with a baby boy, Kapil had tweeted, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”