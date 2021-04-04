scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Kapil Sharma reveals son’s name, says ‘we have named him Trishaan’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has named his son Trishaan. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath on February 1.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 5:55:49 pm
kapil sharma son nameKapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's son was born on February 1. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma has finally revealed his son’s name. The actor-comedian took to Twitter to reveal the newborn’s name on Sunday. “We have named him Trishaan,” he said in response to a tweet by Neeti Mohan.

Kapil celebrated his birthday on April 2. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the wishes of his friends and colleagues. Among those who wished him was Neeti Mohan who wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do.”

Kapil said in his reply, “Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan.”

Kapil’s son was born on February 1. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath also have a baby girl, Anayra. They tied the knot in 2018. Welcoming their son, they said in a tweet, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

When Kapil Sharma spoke about making it without a godfather, facing nepotism: 'I reached here by doing reality shows'

Kapil has been on a paternity break for the last few months. He is expected to return with a revamped version of his show later this year. He is also working on a Netflix original but the details of the show are still under wraps.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
