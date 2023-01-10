scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Kapil Sharma reveals a girl left her husband at the altar thanks to Vikas Khanna, leaves MasterChef India judge embarrassed

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature MasterChef India judges - Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora as guests.

MasterChef India judges will grace The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.
The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the judges of MasterChef India — Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Garima Arora. Sony TV on Tuesday dropped a teaser of the hilarious episode which will see the celebrated chefs indulging in some candid banter with comedian Kapil Sharma and his team.

The video opens with Kapil welcoming the chefs on stage, and instantly asking Vikas if he is a student of Archana Puran Singh. As he looks at the host confused, Kapil says that he has seen him on most of the seasons of the cooking reality show. It’s thus a given that he’s learnt to hold on to the judge’s chair from Archana. His comment will leave everyone in splits, as Vikas runs towards Archana to hug her and agree to Kapil’s statement.

In another segment, Kapil Sharma mentions that due to Vikas Khanna a girl left her husband at the altar. While he denies the same, his co-judges reveal that it indeed happened. Defending himself, the Michelin Star awardee says that he was just discussing expected marital issues with the woman, given her husband had no experience in the kitchen. This makes Kapil say that Vikas was instigating her and thus was at fault.

The video also gives a glimpse of the star comedian teasing his co-stars for not remembering their lines. Kiku Sharda will also be seen having a gala time cracking jokes on the names of food ingredients like ‘garam masala’ and ‘daal chini’.

Earlier, during an episode, Archana Puran Singh had spoken about being the butt of all Kapil Sharma’s jokes. She said, “Many people on social media often ask me if I don’t feel bad by the way Kapil jokes about me or why I just listen to him without saying a word. And I have been saying the same thing that the bond we have since Comedy Circus is something very unique.” Archana used to be a judge on many seasons of Sony’s Comedy Circus and Kapil was a constant participant on the show.

Archana said that while Kapil has become more mischievous, she recognises the love he has for her beyond all the mischief. “Kapil has always been mischievous and nowadays the level of mischief has also gone up in a fun way but I bear all this because I love his mischief and the way he jokes around me. And I recognize the love he has for me behind his mischief and jokes,” she said. Upon hearing this, Kapil was quite touched and instantly said, “Thank you Archana ji, I love you.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 21:33 IST
