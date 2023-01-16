Kapil Sharma reveals a bride called off her wedding after a chat with Vikas Khanna: ‘Inhe shaadi tudwane ki aadat hai’

Chefs and Masterchef judges Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar appeared on the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.From talking about their experiences in the kitchen and life, the chefs served the tea about almost everything. Vikas Khanna’s wedding was a hot topic of discussion on the show.

The show’s host, Kapil Sharma, revealed that a bride once called off her wedding after Vikas performed at the ceremony. Vikas agreed and said that he advised the bride that ‘men should also cook’, she came around to his beliefs and canceled the wedding. Ranveer and Garima laughed at the anecdote and said, “issko shadiya tudwane ki aadat hai (he is a habit of breaking off other’s weddings)”.

When Kapil asked Vikas about why he hasn’t married yet, Ranveer intervened and said, “‘Main batata hoon iski shadi kyun nahi ho rahi hai, kyunki isko sirf main hi jhel sakta hoon. Ek baar hum Goa ghoom rahe the gaadi mein toh inhe pata nahi ekdum se kya hua, inhone bolna shuru kiya driver ko ki tu galat le jaa raha hai. Vo driver Goa ka… lekin phir bhi inhe dikkat hai toh koi kaise rahegi (I will tell you why he has not got married, because only I can suffer him. Once we were in Goa and travelling by car. Suddenly, he is telling the driver, who is from Goa, that you are on the wrong route. If he has so many issues, how will a woman stay with him?).”

Further talking about Masterchef, Ranveer and Garima reveal that Vikas was the ‘baby’ of the set. Garima then reveals that she and her husband are the ‘poorest of eaters’ and added, “I am so focused on cooking great food for people and by the the time I am supposed to eat, my hunger vanishes .. you will always find my fridge empty.”

The comedian also revealed that Ranveer uses a knife worth Rs. 1.45 lakhs. Ranveer agreed and said, “Logon ko watch, gadgets ka shaunkh hota hai.. muje knives ka hai, the knife is made out of a historical sword so while using it I feel connected to the history.”