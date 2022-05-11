Kapil Sharma responds to fan from Lucknow who wasn’t allowed to present him with a sketch

Kapil Sharma’s loyal fan following continues to grow. The fact that they’ve stood by the comedian-host’s side in all ups and downs of his life has also been seen. So, if a fan travels across states to meet Kapil, we won’t be surprised. And the way Kapil reacts to all the love is heart-warming too.

It so happened that a fan named Manish Gupta tried to meet his favourite star on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, to present him with a hand-made sketch, but failed. To make sure his piece of art reaches Kapil, Manish tweeted the sketch and wrote, “Hii

@KapilSharmaK9 sir. Myself Manish gupta, mai sketch banaiya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir, @ManushiChhillar mam ka n aapke pure team member ke liye. Aaj mai aapke show pe aaiya tha Dene ke liye but they did not allow me, lucknow se aaiya tha mai itna dur se (Hi Kapil sir. Myself Manish Gupta. I had made a sketch for you, Akshay sir, Manushi ma’am, and your entire team. I came to present it to you on your show today, but I wasn’t allowed. I came all the way from Lucknow).”

Kapil quoted his tweet, and replied to him, “Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love.”

Kapil Sharma regularly engages with his fans on social media. In March, he responded to a fan who saw him as ‘Swiggy wala banda‘ on the streets of Bhubaneswar. Kapil was shooting for Nandita Das’ upcoming film in which he plays the role of a food delivery rider.