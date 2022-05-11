scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Kapil Sharma responds to fan from Lucknow who wasn’t allowed to present him with a sketch

Kapil Sharma regularly engages with his fans in a heartwarming manner on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 3:30:00 pm
kapil sharma showKapil Sharma has a loyal fanbase. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kapil Sharma’s loyal fan following continues to grow. The fact that they’ve stood by the comedian-host’s side in all ups and downs of his life has also been seen. So, if a fan travels across states to meet Kapil, we won’t be surprised. And the way Kapil reacts to all the love is heart-warming too.

It so happened that a fan named Manish Gupta tried to meet his favourite star on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, to present him with a hand-made sketch, but failed. To make sure his piece of art reaches Kapil, Manish tweeted the sketch and wrote, “Hii
@KapilSharmaK9 sir. Myself Manish gupta, mai sketch banaiya tha aapka, @akshaykumar sir, @ManushiChhillar mam ka n aapke pure team member ke liye. Aaj mai aapke show pe aaiya tha Dene ke liye but they did not allow me, lucknow se aaiya tha mai itna dur se (Hi Kapil sir. Myself Manish Gupta. I had made a sketch for you, Akshay sir, Manushi ma’am, and your entire team. I came to present it to you on your show today, but I wasn’t allowed. I came all the way from Lucknow).”

Also read |How Kapil Sharma turned his sorrows, controversies into jokes: From struggling in Mumbai, battle with depression, and drunk tweets to PM Modi

Kapil quoted his tweet, and replied to him, “Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love.”

Also read |Kapil Sharma gives witty reply to troll asking him if he is ‘buttering’ CM Bhagwant Mann for Rajya Sabha ticket

Kapil Sharma regularly engages with his fans on social media. In March, he responded to a fan who saw him as ‘Swiggy wala banda‘ on the streets of Bhubaneswar. Kapil was shooting for Nandita Das’ upcoming film in which he plays the role of a food delivery rider.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan to attend Cannes 2022: Her best red-carpet looks yet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement