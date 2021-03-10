Kapil Sharma replies to fan fighting kidney disease, promises to meet soon: ‘Let me recover my injury’

Host and comedian Kapil Sharma regularly engages with his fans on social media, a trait which keeps his many followers feel connected with one of television’s most popular celebs. Kapil, who is gearing up to make his digital debut with an upcoming Netflix title, is currently on a paternity break, following the birth of his second child recently.

On Tuesday, Kapil however took out some time to leave a heartwarming message for one of his fans on Twitter. The fan in question, Dipak Mishra, is a patient of a chronic kidney disease, and has expresses desire to meet his favourite star. Tweeting from crowd funding platform Ketto’s official Twitter handle, Dipak’s mother Sadhna wrote, “My older son is battling chronic kidney disease & now my 19-yo son is dying from it too. He wishes to recover soon & meet his favourite comedian @KapilSharmaK9.”

Get well soon, God bless 🙏 also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon 🤗 https://t.co/KwVg8t7eSN — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 9, 2021

In his reply, Kapil expressed gratitude for the fan. He even retweeted the post and wished Dipak a speedy recovery, along with a promise to meet him soon. Kapil wrote, “Get well soon, God bless. also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon.”

Kapil, who is currently nursing a back injury, is also spending quality time at home with wife Ginni Chatrath and his two kids. The actor was recently spotted on a wheelchair at the Mumbai airport, fuelling speculations about his ill health.

The actor had later clarified, “M good, bus gym me thorra back injury ho gyi, it will b fine in few days, thank you for the concern regards. (I am good. My back got hurt in the gym, but I will be fine in a few days).”

Kapil recently announced that he and his The Kapil Sharma Show were going on a short break. According to reports, he will soon return to restart the show from April in Dubai.