Kapil Sharma remembers Sardool Sikander, shares video of him singing ‘Ek Onkar’ for daughter Anayra

Comedian-host Kapil Sharma remembered legendary singer Sardool Sikander, who passed away on Wednesday. The Kapil Sharma Show host shared a video of the singer blessing the actor’s daughter Anayra by singing “Ek Onkar” on the occasion of her first Lohri.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri and me and my family was so happy that Sardool paji and his family was there to bless the new born. He sang “Mool mantar” “Ek Onkar” to bless the baby. Never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander”

Apart from Kapil, legendary musicians such as Gurdas Maan, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi among others mourned the loss of the 60-year-old singer. They shared their tributes via Twitter.

Sardool Sikander, known for tracks such as “Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi” and “Ek Charkha Gali De Vich”, had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali. He passed away at the age of 60.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh confirmed the news and mourned the loss of the legend. He tweeted, “The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.”