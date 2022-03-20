Kapil Sharma refuses to serve special food to Sanjeev Kapoor, offers stale cashews instead

Celebrated chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which comedian Kapil Sharma engaged in fun banter about their cooking skills and took playful digs at them. At the start of the show, Kapil teased Archana Puran Singh and her knowledge of food, saying, “Pehle Sidhu ji ko kha gayi!” Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier been a prominent presence on the show, before being replaced by Archana.

Kapil Sharma warned the three chefs to not invite Archana home, and said that she would make them spend their own money on vegetables. Sanjeev then said that The Kapil Sharma show is well-loved, and that he watches it more than his own show, which left the comedian touched. Kapil also thanked them for their contribution to the art of cooking in India. He then took playful potshots at them about their clapping, whether they clapped normally, or as if they were making roomali rotis.

Kapil then said, “I won’t offer anything to eat, eat the natural things here, we won’t make anything for you. I am too scared you’ll find fault with food–like kaju is too white, or badam is too tan, or your cashews have problems. Hum toh darre rehte hain.” Following this, Kapil offered them some cashews and offered them some hand sanitiser that he said could be beyond its expiry date.

The jokes didn’t end there, and Kapil asked, “Jab aap log sansaar mein aaye the, aapke family ko badhai ya kadhai mili thi?” The chefs said that they always receive vessel-like awards too. Ranveer Brar jokingly said that when he goes abroad, he goes to a cooking utensil shop. Sanjeev Kapoor explained that they buy so many utensils, that his mother asked why. Archana chimed in and said that after her marriage to Parmeet Sethi, she told him that she would never step inside the kitchen, and secondly, would not allow any wet clothes on the bed–something that confused the chefs and Kapil Sharma.