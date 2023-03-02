Kapil Sharma asks Ranbir Kapoor if Raha looks more like him or Alia Bhatt, actor says ‘Hum khud confused hai ki…’

This weekend, Ranbir Kapoor will grace Kapil Sharma’s show to promote his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In a promo released by Sony TV on Thursday, Kapil and Ranbir are seen talking about RK and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha.

Kapil asked Ranbir if there are people in his family and neighbourhood who ask, “Kispe gayi hai? Alia pe ya Ranbir pe? (Who does she look like? Alia or Ranbir?)” Ranbir said that they are still confused about it and said, “Hum khud confused hain kyunki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaisa dikhta hai, kabhi Alia ke jaisa dikhta hai par achi baat yeh hai ki hum dono ke jaise hi dikhta hai (We are confused because sometimes she looks like me, sometimes like Alia. But the good thing is that she does look like us).” Ranbir’s response left everyone in splits.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show promo featuring Ranbir Kapoor here:

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen on Indian Idol 13 this weekend. He spoke about his bearded look on the show and said that he is fearful if his daughter will recognise him without his beard. “I have grown this beard for the movie. Since my daughter Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I don’t have the fear that my beard will prick her, but I do fear that she may not recognise me after I shave. She has this habit of only looking into my eyes while giving me a smile, and I believe that she has not really looked below my eye level. I am sure she will get used to my clean shaved look as well, but it will break my heart if she does not recognise me,” he said.

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, will release in theatres on March 8.