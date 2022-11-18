Kapil Sharma shares loved-up photos with wife Ginni Chatrath on her birthday: ‘Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life..’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for his wife Ginni Chatrath and thanked her for adding beautiful colors to his life. In one of the pictures, the couple struck a beautiful pose with Burj Khalifa in the background.

Kapil wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my love @ginnichatrath Thank you for adding beautiful colors in my life. may god bless you with all the love n happiness of this universe.” Ginni took to her Instagram stories and reposted Kapil’s post and said, “Thank you my dear husband. Luv u.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The comedian has opened up about his love story on multiple occasions and in an interview with The Man Magazine, he had said, “Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money I would participate in theatre, and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath)

He further added, “She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more that what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us.”

Kapil and Ginni got married in 2018 and they have two children–Trishaan Sharma and Anayra Sharma. On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show.